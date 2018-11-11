Canadiens' Max Domi: Has multiple assists in win Saturday
Domi had two assists along with three shots on net and two blocked shots in a 5-4 win over Vegas on Saturday.
Domi's goal-scoring binge has given way to an assist binge. His playmaking ability is what he became known for while with Arizona, and it's been on full display of late, as the 23-year-old center has helped on five Montreal goals over the last two games. Domi leads the Canadiens with 12 assists through 17 games.
