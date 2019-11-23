Domi will move back to center for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Domi spent the last three games at wing on the second line while rookie Nick Suzuki skated at center, but head coach Claude Julien felt Domi lost his speed advantage at wing. So, the coach will return the 24-year-old forward to center and hope for an offensive spark from the forward, who has not scored a goal in eight games and has just one in the last 17.