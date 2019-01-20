Canadiens' Max Domi: Heating up
Domi scored goal on two shots along with a hit and a blocked shot in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
After a stretch of 17 games without a goal, Domi has popped two behind goalies in the last three games. It's his fourth straight game with a point, all of which coming after he was moved to a new line with Tomas Tatar and Artturi Lehkonen, both of whom assisted on his goal Saturday. The move to a new line appears to have unlocked his scoring touch. Domi's scored 16 goals over 50 games, putting him in reach of his career-high mark of 18 goals, set when he was a rookie with the Coyotes in 2015-16.
