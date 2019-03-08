Canadiens' Max Domi: Hits 60-point mark
Domi picked up an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.
Domi fired two shots on goal and won 7-of-8 faceoffs. Domi has 22 goals and 60 points in his first season with the Canadiens, setting personal bests in all of the point-related stats. His 161 shots are also a career high. The versatile forward has impressed both on the ice and in the fantasy arena.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...