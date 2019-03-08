Domi picked up an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Domi fired two shots on goal and won 7-of-8 faceoffs. Domi has 22 goals and 60 points in his first season with the Canadiens, setting personal bests in all of the point-related stats. His 161 shots are also a career high. The versatile forward has impressed both on the ice and in the fantasy arena.