Domi picked up two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

He notched the primary helper on each of Joel Armia's third-period tallies, giving Domi a modest three-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The 23-year-old has 15 goals and 43 points through 49 games as he steams towards a career-best season in his first campaign with the Habs.