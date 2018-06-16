Canadiens' Max Domi: Inks two-year deal with Montreal
Domi agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.3 million contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.
This is a classic bridge deal which will give Domi the opportunity to prove himself over the next two seasons and Montreal a bonafide top-six forward at a reasonable rate. Perhaps more importantly, Domi will be a restricted free agent once his contract expires, which means the Canadiens will have sole ownership of his negotiating rights following the 2019-20 campaign. The 23-year-old forward, who's totaled 36 goals and 135 points in 222 NHL contests to date, will hope a change of scenery will help him return to form and surpass the 50-point threshold for the first time since his 2015-16 rookie season.
