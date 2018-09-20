NHL player safety is reviewing a punch Domi threw at Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during Wednesday's game, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Domi was given a match penalty for the punch, throwing down his gloves and taking a swing at Eckblad, who was uninterested in duking it out. Official word from the league will likely come down Friday, determining whether or not Domi will face a suspension for his actions. Eckblad didn't suffer any significant injuries from it, which generally bodes well in these cases.