Canadiens' Max Domi: League reviewing punch
NHL player safety is reviewing a punch Domi threw at Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad during Wednesday's game, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Domi was given a match penalty for the punch, throwing down his gloves and taking a swing at Eckblad, who was uninterested in duking it out. Official word from the league will likely come down Friday, determining whether or not Domi will face a suspension for his actions. Eckblad didn't suffer any significant injuries from it, which generally bodes well in these cases.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Inks two-year deal with Montreal•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Could get bridge deal with new club•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Traded to Montreal•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Continues late-season surge•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Three helpers cap off great month•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...