Domi had a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

One day after seeing his 12-game point streak end, Domi began a new one when Nick Suzuki scored on a rebound of a Domi shot on the man advantage. He leads the Canadiens with 11 points and 10 assists while on the power play.

