Canadiens' Max Domi: Loving life in Montreal
Domi scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 7-4 win over the Sabres.
This is the guy who got away from the Coyotes. Domi has gone from being a 45-point guy in the desert to 67 points in a massive Canadian market. Domi has scored 26 goals this season; he had averaged 12 over the last three seasons in Arizona. You know what to do.
