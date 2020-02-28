Canadiens' Max Domi: Lucky bounce extends streak
Domi scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Domi put the Canadiens on the board first when his pass meant for Tomas Tatar at the side of the net caromed off Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and past goalie Alexander Georgiev. It was the third goal in the last three games for Domi, who has points in four straight and five of the last six. His point surge coincides with the return of Paul Byron who joined Domi on the third line following his return from a knee injury.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.