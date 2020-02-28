Domi scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Domi put the Canadiens on the board first when his pass meant for Tomas Tatar at the side of the net caromed off Rangers defenseman Adam Fox and past goalie Alexander Georgiev. It was the third goal in the last three games for Domi, who has points in four straight and five of the last six. His point surge coincides with the return of Paul Byron who joined Domi on the third line following his return from a knee injury.