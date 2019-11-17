Domi had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and six minutes in penalties in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Domi moved to wing, replacing the injured Paul Byron (lower body), while rookie Nick Suzuki was promoted from the third line to handle second-line center duties. Domi had the primary assist on Suzuki's second-period, power-play goal, giving Montreal a 3-1 lead at the time, but he was responsible for New Jersey's game-tying goal in the third. After being penalized for interference, he was assessed an extra unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Wayne Simmonds tied up the game with six seconds left on the second penalty.