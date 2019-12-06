Domi had a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Domi snapped a three-game pointless streak when he set up Nick Cousins in the third period to bring the Habs within a goal. It was his sixth assist and seventh point on the power play. The five-year veteran has just six goals and 12 assists through 29 games, well off the career pace he established last season when he had 28 goals and 72 points.