Canadiens' Max Domi: Notches two points in win over Isles
Domi scored a power-play goal and an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
He scored on his only shot, and also added a plus-1 rating. Domi has hit the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games, and the surge has given him eight goals and 15 points through 14 games on the season, putting the 23-year-old on pace to shatter his previous career highs.
