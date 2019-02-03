Canadiens' Max Domi: Notches two points
Domi scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Domi is up to 17 goals and 47 points in his first season as a Canadien. He's shooting 14.7 percent and is on pace for a career-high 180 shots on goal, yielding terrific offensive numbers this season.
