Domi had a goal and an assist with five shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Florida.

Domi extended his point streak to six games (five goals, four assists) and has lit the lamp in each of the last five. He potted his 11th goal of the season early in the second period and added a helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's power-play goal early in the third. The 24-year-old has 29 points in 39 games this season.