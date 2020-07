Domi (undisclosed) took the ice for Monday's training camp session, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Domi had been weighing his options on whether to participate in the postseason and it appears he has decided to play. The center should slot into a second-line role with Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia, though the team could shuffle the deck in the lead up to its play-in series clash with Pittsburgh.