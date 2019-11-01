Canadiens' Max Domi: Overtime hero Thursday
Domi scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Domi needed just 26 seconds in overtime to complete the comeback for the Canadiens, who trailed by a pair in the third period before rallying. Domi also set up Jonathan Drouin and went plus-3. The 24-year-old forward has picked up right where he left off last season, with four goals and 12 points in 13 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.