Domi scored the game-winning goal and added a helper in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Domi needed just 26 seconds in overtime to complete the comeback for the Canadiens, who trailed by a pair in the third period before rallying. Domi also set up Jonathan Drouin and went plus-3. The 24-year-old forward has picked up right where he left off last season, with four goals and 12 points in 13 games.