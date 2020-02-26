Canadiens' Max Domi: Pair of assists in OT loss
Domi registered two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vancouver.
Domi has two points in each of his previous two contests and now has 42 total, in 65 games this season. The Canadiens' forward has been up and down all year long but is in a nice groove at the moment, picking up points in four of his last five contests.
