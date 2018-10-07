Canadiens' Max Domi: Picks up another assist
Domi notched a helper in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Penguins.
Domi's new home in Montreal appears to be a good fit so far in this young season, as the 23-year-old forward has three assists in two games. He is also tied for second in points with Arturri Lehkonen. Domi will look to extend his point streak to three on Thursday against the Kings.
