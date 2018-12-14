Domi finished Thursday's 6-4 win over Carolina with an assist.

Domi logged a season-high 22:33 of ice time against the Hurricanes and has five points over his last five games. Averaging a point per game in 2018-19, Domi is playing the best of hockey of his pro career and has shown no signs of slowing down. The trade to Montreal has seemingly unlocked something in the 23-year-old, and his new team is benefitting greatly from it.