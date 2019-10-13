Domi collected two points, including an empty-net goal, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Domi bagged a secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's third-period marker that put the hosts up by two with less than 10 minutes left. He then scored his third of the campaign on a vacated Blues net to seal Montreal's first regulation win of 2019-20.

