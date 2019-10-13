Canadiens' Max Domi: Playing with purpose
Domi collected two points, including an empty-net goal, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues.
Domi bagged a secondary assist on Brendan Gallagher's third-period marker that put the hosts up by two with less than 10 minutes left. He then scored his third of the campaign on a vacated Blues net to seal Montreal's first regulation win of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.