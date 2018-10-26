Canadiens' Max Domi: Point streak continues
Domi scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo.
Domi has recorded seven points over his last five games and the shift to the center appears to be paying dividends. Despite the result, Domi looked dangerous Thursday and should continue racking up the points as one of Montreal's more consistent offensive threats.
