Canadiens' Max Domi: Pointless in three straight
Domi finished Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders with five shots on goal.
Domi has two goals and six points in his previous 15 games, dating back to Nov. 2. The 24-year-old is looking to improve on his 72-point season from a year ago, but recent struggles have caused Domi's shooting percentage to dip below 10 (8.3), and if he's going to match his production level from 2018-19, Domi needs to start converting on more of his chances.
