Domi scored one goal Wednesday, in a 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Domi's first-period marker was by all accounts a weak one, beating Blues netminder, Jake Allen, along the ice with a backhand on a partial breakaway. The 23-year-old entered Wednesday's contest with four helpers in five games, but rather than continuing to lend a helping hand, the Canadiens' forward opted to contribute in the goal column instead. With five points in six games, Domi is enjoying early success with his new team.

