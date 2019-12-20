Canadiens' Max Domi: Provides OT winner
Domi scored the winning goal and had four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.
Domi delivered the game's decisive goal with 68 seconds left in overtime, his seventh goal of the year. The goal ended a 11-game drought for Domi, who scored 28 times last year in his first season with Montreal. He has 23 points in 35 games, well off his 72-point pace of 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.