Domi scored the winning goal and had four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.

Domi delivered the game's decisive goal with 68 seconds left in overtime, his seventh goal of the year. The goal ended a 11-game drought for Domi, who scored 28 times last year in his first season with Montreal. He has 23 points in 35 games, well off his 72-point pace of 2018-19.