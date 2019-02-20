Domi scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

Domi beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand up high for his 20th goal of 2018-19. It's the 23-year-old's first 20-goal season. The goal also gives Domi 52 points on the year, tying his career high set back in 2015-16 (Domi's rookie campaign in Arizona). The Canadiens' top-line center also received a fighting major in Tuesday's win, dropping the gloves with Nick Foligno after Columbus' captain caused Mike Reilly to go head first into the boards behind Montreal's net.