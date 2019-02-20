Domi scored his 20th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

Domi beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a backhand up high for his 20th goal of 2018-19. It's the 23-year-old's first 20-goal season. The goal also gives Domi 52 points on the year, tying his career high set back in 2015-16 (Domi's rookie campaign in Arizona). The Canadiens' top-line center also received a fighting major in Tuesday's win, dropping the gloves with Nick Foligno after Columbus' captain caused Mike Reilly to go head first into the boards behind Montreal's net.

More News
Our Latest Stories