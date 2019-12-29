Canadiens' Max Domi: Scores after review
Domi scored a goal on two shots and was minus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.
Domi's shot off the cross bar was originally ruled no goal, but a review showed the puck initially landed past the goal line before bouncing out of the net. It extended the center's goal-scoring streak to four games and gives him seven points in the last five games.
