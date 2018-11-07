Canadiens' Max Domi: Scores in fourth straight
Domi scored a power-play goal but it wasn't enough as Montreal fell to the Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday.
Despite scoring in a fourth-straight contest, Domi finished Tuesday a minus-3 and presently sits at minus-1 for the season even though he's put up 16 points in 15 games. The 23-year-old has been impressive for most of the season but he, along with his team, forfeited a big opportunity Tuesday by falling to a struggling Rangers team. Next up for Domi and the Habs is a date with the Sabres on Thursday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Notches two points in win over Isles•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Taking that great leap forward•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Back on scoresheet•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Streak reaches six games•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Point streak continues•
-
Canadiens' Max Domi: Extends point streak Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...