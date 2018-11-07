Domi scored a power-play goal but it wasn't enough as Montreal fell to the Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday.

Despite scoring in a fourth-straight contest, Domi finished Tuesday a minus-3 and presently sits at minus-1 for the season even though he's put up 16 points in 15 games. The 23-year-old has been impressive for most of the season but he, along with his team, forfeited a big opportunity Tuesday by falling to a struggling Rangers team. Next up for Domi and the Habs is a date with the Sabres on Thursday.