Domi scored his 12th goal of the year on his only shot of the game in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina.

Domi has found the net in six consecutive games and is riding a seven-game point streak, all on the road, racking up nine points. The 24-year-old broke out in 2018-19 in his first season in Montreal, collecting 28 goals and 72 points, and has clearly found a home in Montreal.