Canadiens' Max Domi: Seeking contract extension
GM Marc Bergevin said the Canadiens are working on a contract extension with Domi, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Domi had a breakout 2018-19 season, racking up 28 goals and a team-high 72 points. The Canadiens will be vying for a playoff spot in the 2019-20 campaign, and Domi will be a large part of that bid again. He has one year remaining at $3.15 million AAV, so look for these talks to heat up as the team's first game approaches.
