Domi's suspension for sucker punching Florida's Aaron Ekblad in a preseason contest has been served.

Domi left Ekblad with a broke nose and missed the final five games of the preseason. On the heels of a 45-point campaign with the Coyotes, it should be safe to use the Montreal newcomer in fantasy leagues for Wednesday's season road opener versus the Maple Leafs.

More News
Our Latest Stories