Canadiens' Max Domi: Set to play Thursday
Domi (illness) is expected to suit up versus Buffalo on Thursday after telling reporters, "I'm ready to play," Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
While the team officially designated Domi as a game-time decision, it appears the natural center is good to go. The Winnipeg native figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Nick Suzuki and Ilya Kovalchuk, which makes him a solid top-end fantasy option.
