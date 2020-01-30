Domi (illness) is expected to suit up versus Buffalo on Thursday after telling reporters, "I'm ready to play," Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

While the team officially designated Domi as a game-time decision, it appears the natural center is good to go. The Winnipeg native figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Nick Suzuki and Ilya Kovalchuk, which makes him a solid top-end fantasy option.