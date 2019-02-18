Canadiens' Max Domi: Sets new career high
Domi scored two goals on four shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Florida.
After Domi's two-game disappearing act -- he had zero shots in losses to Nashville and Tampa Bay -- the 23-year-old forward rebounded with his third multi-goal effort of the season. The two markers give him 19 for the season bettering Domi's previous career high of 18 set during his rookie 2015-16 season in Arizona. He was ably enabled by linemate Tomas Tatar, who created turnovers that led to both goals.
