Domi assisted on the game-winner in Monday's 3-2 overtime win in Boston.

Domi hasn't found the back of the net in 17 straight games, which is an issue, but he was prominent in overtime when Montreal needed just 15 seconds to secure the two points. Boston had momentum on its side when David Krejci knotted the game with 37 seconds remaining in regulation, but Domi won the opening faceoff in OT, putting into motion a sequence that resulted in Jeff Petry's winner. In an effort to unlock Domi's scoring touch, which had been a big factor for the Canadiens over the first two months of the season, coach Claude Julien recently broke up the Domi/Jonathan Drouin combination that had become stale. He now must establish chemistry with Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia.