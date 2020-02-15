Domi had one shot and was minus-2 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.

Domi is part of a Montreal offense that has steadily dropped off after a productive start to the season. The Canadiens are averaging just 2.5 goals per game since the All-Star break (23rd in NHL), and Domi is one of the players that needs to produce more. He has just three points over the last 16 games, which is part of the reason that he, and not rookie Nick Suzuki, was dropped from the second to third line.