Canadiens' Max Domi: Slumping in second half
Domi had one shot and was minus-2 in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins.
Domi is part of a Montreal offense that has steadily dropped off after a productive start to the season. The Canadiens are averaging just 2.5 goals per game since the All-Star break (23rd in NHL), and Domi is one of the players that needs to produce more. He has just three points over the last 16 games, which is part of the reason that he, and not rookie Nick Suzuki, was dropped from the second to third line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.