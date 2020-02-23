Canadiens' Max Domi: Snaps nine-game goal drought
Domi scored twice Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Senators.
The goals snapped a nine-game snipe drought. Domi now has 15 goals and 40 points in 64 games. 2020 hasn't been kind to him -- he has just 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his last 24 games. That's a far cry from Domi's 30 points in his first 40 games, but maybe his four points in his last four games are the start of something strong again.
