Canadiens' Max Domi: Snaps point drought
Domi had an assist, two shots, two hits and one blocked shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Dallas.
Domi landed on the scoresheet for the first time in six games, but he has scored just one goal over the last 17 contests. He's in the final year of a two-year deal, and it's a real possibility Domi lands in a new home during the lead-up to the trade deadline Feb. 24. A new team could lead to shakeup that benefits Domi, who has 37 points in 61 games after posting 28-44-72 in 82 games last season.
