Domi had an assist, three shots on net and a blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas.

Domi's hard work along the boards in the offensive zone loosened the puck and led to Montreal's third goal of the first period. The point snapped a five-game scoreless skid for the forward, who recently authored a productive four-week stretch during which Domi registered 15 points in 13 games. He heads into Montreal's bye week with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) through 50 games.