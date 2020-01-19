Canadiens' Max Domi: Snaps pointless streak
Domi had an assist, three shots on net and a blocked shot in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Vegas.
Domi's hard work along the boards in the offensive zone loosened the puck and led to Montreal's third goal of the first period. The point snapped a five-game scoreless skid for the forward, who recently authored a productive four-week stretch during which Domi registered 15 points in 13 games. He heads into Montreal's bye week with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) through 50 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.