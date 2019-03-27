Domi notched his 27th goal of the season in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Florida.

Domi's had a scoring renaissance late in the season, putting five pucks past goalies in the last eight games, That has him within striking distance of his first 30-goal campaign. Domi established new career scoring benchmarks last month and now has his sights set on another milestone: getting the Habs into the playoffs, which would be the first postseason experience of his career.