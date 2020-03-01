Canadiens' Max Domi: Stays red hot
Domi scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Domi had been hibernating for much of the new year but has awoken from a six-week slumber. The third-line center scored a goal for the second consecutive game and is riding a five-game point streak, which features four goals and three assists. The surge puts him at 44 points through 67 games, well off last season's pace but maybe enough for the Canadiens to re-sign him after the season.
