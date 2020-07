Domi will wait another 7-10 days before deciding whether to join the Habs for Phase 3 training camp.

It was certainly a down year for Domi, as he managed just 44 points in 71 games this season compared to 72 points the year before. If he doesn't suit up for the playoffs, Nick Suzuki or Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely be tasked with filling the second-line center role.