Canadiens' Max Domi: Streak at nine games, 12 points
Domi picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
His point streak now stands at nine games and 12 points (six goals, six assists). Domi also has 29 shots in that span. The little center is on pace to top 60 points this season. That's below last year's 72, but not bad considering the injury challenges Montreal has faced this season. Consistent linemates could increase Domi's production, but that won't happen soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.