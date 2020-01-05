Domi picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

His point streak now stands at nine games and 12 points (six goals, six assists). Domi also has 29 shots in that span. The little center is on pace to top 60 points this season. That's below last year's 72, but not bad considering the injury challenges Montreal has faced this season. Consistent linemates could increase Domi's production, but that won't happen soon.