Canadiens' Max Domi: Streak reaches six games
Domi scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-0 road win over Boston.
Domi extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists) and leads the Habs with 11 points. He came to Montreal with the reputation as a playmaker, but he's added a scoring touch since donning the Canadiens sweater, finding the back of the net on 23.8 percent of his shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.