Domi scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 3-0 road win over Boston.

Domi extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists) and leads the Habs with 11 points. He came to Montreal with the reputation as a playmaker, but he's added a scoring touch since donning the Canadiens sweater, finding the back of the net on 23.8 percent of his shots.

