Domi will miss the remainder of the preseason (five games) for roughing Panthers' Aaron Ekblad.

While the short-term impact is unlikely to affect the Habs, Domi will officially be on a short leash and could find himself facing lengthier bans down the road as a potential repeat offender. The newly acquired center's absence during the preseason could open the door for Matthew Peca or Michael Chaput to earn a spot on the 23-man roster Opening Night.