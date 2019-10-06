Canadiens' Max Domi: Takes charge in comeback win
Domi scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Montreal's biggest stars were were relatively invisible in an Opening Night loss to the Hurricanes, but Domi and Brendan Gallagher (one goal, two assists, seven shots) showed up for the second game. The duo made significant contributions in a wild game during which the Habs fell behind by three goals early in the third period. Domi is coming off a career-high 72 points in 2018-19, and the Canadiens need similar offensive output from him this season.
