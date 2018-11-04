Domi scored the Canadiens' only goal in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

It was Domi's seventh goal in eight games. He intercepted an errant clearing pass inside the Bolts' zone, cut to the slot and fired a quick wrister that eluded stud goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Domi has quickly adjusted to life in Montreal and has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in the same number of games. This year looks like Domi's great leap forward.