Canadiens' Max Domi: Three more points in defeat
Domi picked up three assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres on Thursday.
Domi, 23, has been Montreal's best player so far in 2018-19. He has collected 19 points in 16 games and has more than replaced the departed Alex Galchenyuk. He'll look to find the scoresheet for a sixth-straight game Saturday when the Canadiens host Vegas.
