Domi was traded from the Coyotes to the Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk on Friday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

This trade features players who have been perceived as disappointments by their former teams. Domi, the son of enforcer Tie, was drafted 12th overall in 2013 and made his NHL debut at 20 years old. As a rookie, he notched 18 goals and 34 assists, which showed promise. Since then, though, he has struggled to live up to the lofty billing. He managed only nine goals in 82 games last season, though that came with a 6.0 shooting percentage that could have been the product of bad luck. Domi is still young and talented. The hope here for the Habs is that the change of scenery will spark something in the center.