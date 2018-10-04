Canadiens' Max Domi: Two helpers in OT loss
Domi picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and one hit in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was an impressive Habs debut for the 23-year-old, although it wasn't enough to get the team a win. Domi has yet to build on the promise he showed as a rookie with the Coyotes, but a clean slate in Montreal may be just what he needs to break through for his first 20-goal or 60-point campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...