Domi picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and one hit in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was an impressive Habs debut for the 23-year-old, although it wasn't enough to get the team a win. Domi has yet to build on the promise he showed as a rookie with the Coyotes, but a clean slate in Montreal may be just what he needs to break through for his first 20-goal or 60-point campaign.