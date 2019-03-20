Domi scored an empty-net goal and tallied his 39th assist of the season in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia.

Sometimes at center and other times on the wing, it hasn't mattered where Domi has played this season. The 24-year-old now has 64 points in 73 games and has been a consistent producer, regardless of where the coach has asked him to line up. With a pair of points Tuesday, Domi has five over his last nine games, so a little more "zip" in his game certainly couldn't hurt. The dynamic forward needs to continue being a catalyst for the goal-challenged Habs, as Montreal looks to avoid missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2000-01.